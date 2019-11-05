Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is understood the reported drowning happened at about 1.30pm.
It is understood the reported drowning happened at about 1.30pm.
Breaking

Police confirm drowning at tourism hotspot

Caitlan Charles
Shannen McDonald
5th Nov 2019 5:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.40PM: Whitsunday police have confirmed a person died at Whitehaven Beach this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from RACQ CQ Rescue said a rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene this afternoon, with reports suggesting CPR was being performed on the person.

The incident occurred about 1.30pm today.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

INITIAL 5.15PM: Paramedics responded to reports of a drowning on Whitehaven Beach.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident happened about 1.30pm today.

RACQ CQ Rescue were tasked to the beach just after 2pm, but were not required.

More to come.

More Stories

drowning editors picks whitehaven beach
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20+ PHOTOS: Cup Day across the city

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Cup Day across the city

        News Hundreds flocked to Melbourne Cup events at Ferguson Park and GECC – see the photos here.

        Mayor accepts 5000 signatures for rate freeze

        premium_icon Mayor accepts 5000 signatures for rate freeze

        Council News A PETITION seeking a five year freeze on rates and a reduction was handed to...

        Celebrate cultural diversity with WIN

        premium_icon Celebrate cultural diversity with WIN

        News Community invited to celebrate world cultures through art, dance and food.

        Warm week ahead

        premium_icon Warm week ahead

        News Temperatures expected to hit mid-thirties throughout the week.