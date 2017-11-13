Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Rail giant confirms bid for debt-wounded coal terminal

A week after the first load of coal arrives at the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, dozers and trucks begin to move the coal to bed down the stockyard. Photo Mara Pattison-Sowden / The Observer
A week after the first load of coal arrives at the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, dozers and trucks begin to move the coal to bed down the stockyard. Photo Mara Pattison-Sowden / The Observer Mara Pattison-Sowden
Tegan Annett
by

AURIZON has confirmed it is in early discussions to acquire Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, in a rumoured $4 billion deal.

As part of a consortium proposal, which is said to also involve Macquarie Group, Aurizon would acquire WICET and other consortium members would acquire one or more of WICET's source mines.

In an ASX announcement, the company said the proposal would secure long-term volumes for WICET, and would introduce lower, market-competitive port charges, which it hopes would be an incentive for miners to increase throughput at the port.

It said this could also incentivise expansion tonnages from existing and new mines.

Demonstrating the rising costs for WICET's owners, a Caledon Coal administrator's report said the terminal's handling charge rose from A$14.16/t in 2016 to A$21.83/t in 2017.

Aurizon, which operates rail infrastructure and train haulage services for coal customers in Queensland's Bowen Basin, said it saw strategic alignment with acquiring WICET.

"If successful, the consortium's proposal would provide a long-term, sustainable and economic solution for this important state and national infrastructure asset," the company said.

"Discussions with all interested parties are at an early stage. There is no certainty a transaction will result from the discussions."

WICET owes about $3.9billion in senior debt to a lending syndicate along with $US375million of junior debt.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  aurizon coal coal mine coal terminal gladstoneindustry glencore wicet

Gladstone Observer

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Eyes on Thursday nights as youth fight culture grows

Eyes on Thursday nights as youth fight culture grows

'There's a reasonable high risk of someone getting killed one day.'

Recreational Hub will be a winner for Mt Larcom

Charlie Long (9) at the opening of the Mount Larcom Community HUB, 10 November 2017.

The Mt Larcom Community Recreational Hub is now open.

Pizza shop and barber shop take out 2017's top awards

NORMANS THE CONQUERERS: Angela Norman and her son Brendan Norman having taken home the 2017 trophy for overall Best in Business winner.

Best of the Best in Business.

Blue skies just around the corner, says BOM

SUNSHINE AHEAD: Sun will be peeking through the clouds this afternoon

Showers will clear up in the next few days.

Local Partners