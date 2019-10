QFES was called to a car fire on Auckland St in South Gladstone on Thursday October 3.

EMERGENCY services have been called to a car fire on Auckland St.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the car fire has been reported on of Auckland St near Coon St.

Two crews arrived at the scene shortly after 2pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service has also been called to the scene.