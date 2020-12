QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited has been fined $500,000 for causing serious environmental harm in 2018.

The company pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to contravening its environmental authority and unlawfully causing serious environmental harm.

The incident occurred in September 2018, where two to three tonnes of alkaline bauxite slurry was released into the air, causing damage to vehicle and properties.

MORE TO COME.