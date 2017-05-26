BREAKING: Crews working to free body from stormwater drain

About half a dozen fire fighters in full equipment have congregated at the entrance to the stormwater drain next to Brian Nevin Park, and are spraying water near the entrance.

MORE than 24 hours after it was discovered, a body is going to be taken out of a stormwater drain in Gladstone.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Significant activity at drain body crime scene

About a dozen police officers and detectives are also at the scene, with several having donned gloves, after they confirmed they would not be digging up the road to retrieve the body.

A person in a hazmat suit is also at the scene.

It's believed a person will enter via the stormwater drain, to retrieve the body.

Already rescue crews have entered the manhole, lowering a camera covered in plastic.

Shoes have also been removed from the drain.

Investigators were considering two main options to retrieve the body, either send someone down the drain for it or to dig up the road.

Scientific forensic investigators from Brisbane are in Gladstone to inspect the scene.

The person's age, gender and identity are still unknown.

The body was reported to police around 8.15am yesterday morning after it was discovered by Gladstone Regional Council workers.

It was discovered in footage from inside the drain as council workers investigated a foul smell within the area.

The police are pleading for information that could assist investigations.