BREAKING: Premier reaffirms Calliope school commitment

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk pictured with member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Labors Callide candidate Darren Blackwood as she reaffirms her commitment to build a high school in Calliope. Matt Taylor GLA211117PREM

IN HER first visit to the Gladstone region since the election was called, the Queensland Premier has re-affirmed her commitment to a promise made during the 2015 election.

Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Calliope Primary School this afternoon to tell students and parents Queensland Labor will build a high school in Calliope.

Calliope, which was moved to the Callide electorate after the a redistribution, was promised a high school when Queensland Labor took the land slated for it off the market.

Speaking at Calliope today with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Callide candidate Darren Blackwood by her side, Ms Palaszczuk said she was "fully committed” to building a $64 million high school by 2020.

She said regardless of who the successful Callide candidate was, if was is in government, the school would be built.

"It was under my government that we saved that land and I remember standing there when I was opposition leader saying this land should not be sold,” she said.

"This is my way of honouring a commitment to this community.”

Ms Palaszczuk could not confirm when work would start, but said it would depend on designs and tender.

"What we want to see is as many people as possible and local contractors utilised for construction,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the project was budgeted for by the Labor Government.

"It's not budgeted for the LNP,” she said.

"If the LNP and One Nation are elected on Saturday the school will not go ahead.”

During last night's meet the candidates event LNP candidate Colin Boyce said he supported building a high school for Calliope.

Mr Boyce said if elected, the LNP would launch an Education Queensland Commission to investigate the needs for new schools throughout the state.

"I don't make commitments to you that I cannot deliver,” he said last night.