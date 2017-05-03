BREAKING: Power station workers set to strike

GLADSTONE Power Station workers are getting ready to strike against proposed changes to their employment agreement.

The Services Union confirmed today its Gladstone Power Station members have voted in favour of Protected Industrial Action.

The vote result allows its members to legally strike.

The strike action support comes less than two weeks after power station operator NRG applied with the Fair Work Commission to terminate the current Enterprise Bargaining Agreement.

The Services Union secretary Neil Henderson said union members at NRG would fight for local jobs for as long as it took.

Of its 23 members on site, one voted against stopping work.

Secretary of the Services Union, Neil Henderson in Rockhampton to meet local workers and discuss union issues with council candidates. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison

Mr Henderson said there was a "resounding yes vote" supporting strike action.

He described the company's move to apply to terminate the agreement as "bully tactics".

WATCH | MP Glenn Butcher joins protest at NRG

MP backs protesters at NRG : Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Australian Manufacturers' Workers Union delegate Andrew Lockwood speak at today's protest outside the Gladstone Power Station.

"That is just bully tactics from a company desperate to push the boundaries using laws which unfairly tip the balance of power against workers," Mr Henderson said.

"Union members will not take this type of behaviour lying down and we will be holding a Community Protest Rally this Wednesday, 7 June at 5:30am outside the Gladstone Power Station, to show the management at NRG, that we will stand up for local jobs, local families, local businesses and the local economy."

The Observer is seeking results on Protected Industrial Action ballots conducted by other unions for the NRG dispute.

The strike action follows eight months of failed negotiations between unions and power station management over proposed changes to the agreement.

NRG has been approached for comment.

