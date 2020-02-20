UPDATE: New powerlines down after wild storm

UPDATE 5.43PM:

POLICE are on scene at Friend and Wood Sts, Toolooa St and Central Ln after reports of more power lines falling down during the storm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there were also powerlines down at Garden St, West Gladstone.

He said police could not find any powerlines down at Gladstone Benaraby Rd, South Gladstone.

EARLIER 5.21PM:

MULTIPLE suburbs have experienced power outages from this afternoon's storm.

According to Ergon Energy's website, Barney Point, Gladstone and South Gladstone residents experienced a power outage at 4.37pm.



EARLIER 5.08PM: POLICE have been called to multiple jobs around Gladstone as a wild storm hits the region.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police recevied multiple calls about powerlines being down at Garden St, West Gladstone and Gladstone Benaraby Rd, South Gladstone.

She said there was also reports of a large tree which has come down on Glenlyon Rd.

The large tree has come down and blocked the south bound lane near Victoria Ave.

There was also a tree which has fallen on a car on French St near Toolooa State School.

There are also reports of a power pole sparking at Hill Crescent West Gladstone.