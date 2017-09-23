29°
BREAKING: Elderly man treated at Bororen power pole crash

LINES DOWN: Paramedics are among those attending the scene.
Andrew Thorpe
by

3.15PM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed live wires have been brought down by a single vehicle crash at Bororen this afternoon.

A car has crashed into a power pole on the Bruce Hwy, right in the middle of Bororen's main street.

The elderly male driver of the vehicle is being treated by ambulance officers at the scene.

Traffic diversions are being put in place near the crash, and people are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.

 

 

2.47PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a traffic crash at Bororen which has brought down power lines.

Early reports suggest a vehicle has hit a power pole, which is now lying on its side.

An elderly man was still inside the vehicle when police were alerted to the incident.

Ambulance officers have arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story - updates with more details to follow.

