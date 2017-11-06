UPDATE: 100+ homes lose power after car crashes into pole

DAMAGE: A car has suffered significant damage after colliding head-on with a power pole.

DAMAGE: A car has suffered significant damage after colliding head-on with a power pole. MATT HARRIS

3.14PM: MORE than 100 homes at Sun Valley are without power as Ergon Energy conducts emergency maintenance on its electricity network following the crash this afternoon.

Ergon has two jobs on file, one to the south of Philip St where the crash occurred, and one to the north.

About 50 customers living on the south side of Philip St, as well as Rifle Range Rd and Darren St, are being told they can expect their power to have returned by 6pm.

About 86 customers to the north of Philip St, including Trinity Pl, Maye Ct, Nielson St, Archer St, Cairncross St and Neluna Rise, should expect their power to be switched back on by 4pm.

LIGHTS OUT: Ergon Energy is conducting emergency maintenance of its electricity network after a car hit a power pole on Philip St. Ergon Energy

2:26PM: A Queensland Police spokesman has confirmed there were no injuries sustained in the crash on Philip St earlier this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1.10pm, and the car's occupant/s were able to exit the vehicle themselves without incident.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were no longer attending the scene and had left it in the hands of Ergon Energy.

Ergon is now investigating what caused power lines near the crash to arc.

SAFETY HAZARD: The cross-bracing on the power pole was sheared off by the impact. MATT HARRIS

1:52PM: A CAR has collided with a power pole at the corner of Philip St and Waterson Dr at Sun Valley.

The cross-bracing on the power pole has been sheared off by the impact, meaning emergency services are waiting on Ergon Energy before they are able to make the car fully safe.

Three fire crews are currently attending the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said emergency services had also received reports of power lines arcing around the corner on Attunga St.

It is unknown at this stage whether the arcing on Attunga St is the direct result of the crash at Philip St - however the spokesman said there were also two* crews listed as being on that job.

They are believed to be the same crews in attendance at Philip St.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

*Correction: This was earlier reported to The Observer as three crews.