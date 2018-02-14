Menu
UPDATE: Power lines down, traffic diversions in place

Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE |

THE fallen power line has been cleared from Tableland Rd.

An Ergon Energy crew is on site.

Traffic diversions have been removed.

 

EARLIER | 

POLICE are diverting traffic along Tableland Rd near Knights Place.

About 7.20am, Gladstone police officers responded to reports of fallen power lines at Calliope.

A QPS spokeswoman said one power line is down, along with some fallen tree branches.

She said nothing indicated that the road had been completely closed of but that traffic control was in place.

Ergon Energy has been requested to attend the roadside incident.

There have been no reports of injuries and Queensland Ambulance Service is not required.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  breaking news calliope ergon energy police power lines down tableland rd

