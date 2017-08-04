BREAKING: Power announces new coach

ENCOURAGING: Central QLD high performance coach Brady Walmsley has been named as Power men coach for 2018.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power men have a new coach for 2018.

Brady Walmsly has been announced as the new coach for next season and will replace the outgoing Blair Smith.

Walmsley has the credentials to take the Power up the ladder after the side has struggled this season and in 2016 under Brian Water and then Smith after Waters' sudden departure back to the US.

Walmsley, who coached the Townsville Flames women's QBL side to the quarter-finals IN 2015, was also appointed Basketball Queensland central state performance manager late last season.

Ray Cooper has been re-appointed coach of the play-off-bound Power women's team.

Coach Ray Cooper will lead the Power women again next season. Paul Braven GLA150717WBBALL

