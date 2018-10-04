Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a Kirkwood Rd fire.
Emergency services are at the scene of a Kirkwood Rd fire.
Breaking

BREAKING: Road closed as crews fight Gladstone fire

Tegan Annett
by
4th Oct 2018 4:05 PM | Updated: 4:39 PM

UPDATE 4.40pm: 

ONE lane of Kirkwood Rd is closed as emergency services continue to battle a vegetation fire. 

A section of Kirkwood Rd, near Kakadu Way, was closed for about 20 minutes with Queensland Police Service diverting traffic. 

The lane heading towards Harvey Rd is now open. 

UPDATE 4.15pm: 

BOTH lanes of Kirkwood Rd at Lavendar Blvd and Kakadu Way are closed due to smoke in the area from a nearby fire. 

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to control the vegetation fire. 

Queensland Police is also at the scene diverting traffic. 

Earlier 4pm: 

AT LEAST two fire fighting crews are at the scene at Kirkwood Rd where a large vegetation fire has started.

The fire, near Kakadu Way, was reported about 3.40pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fire crews have asked for assistance from Gladstone Police for a potential road closure.

It's believed part of the road is closed due to the amount of smoke in the area. 

At this stage no properties are under threat.

