BREAKING: Port ripped off through their own scheme

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has been ripped off through its Health and Wellbeing Reimbursement Scheme.

Employee Francis Bogaart appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with false entry in record

The scheme is a program to cover costs of health and wellbeing products and activities.

Outside of court police prosecutor Gavin Reece said Bogaart bought a barbecue from a store for himself and told GPC the money had been spent on fishing rods.

Mr Reece said GPC reimbursed him for what they thought were fishing rods.

Bogaart, 58, pleaded guilty, was fined $400 and had paid back the cost of the barbecue. In a statement Ports said it had been made aware of potential irregularities in claims made by some employees under the Health and Wellbeing Reimbursement Scheme.

"As required under the provisions of the Crime and Corruption Act (2001), the Corporation reports any allegations of misconduct to the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) and if appropriate, the Queensland Police Service (QPS)," the statement read.

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said they treated claims of fraudulent behaviour or misconduct with concern.

"GPC has conducted a full internal investigation into this matter and as a result raised the issue with the QPS," he said.

The statement said as the matter is before the courts, they could not comment on any particular aspect of the investigations.

Police said investigations were ongoing into the matter. More people are expected to face the court in coming days on similar charges..