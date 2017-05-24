27°
BREAKING: Popular restaurant announces shock closure

Sarah Barnham
| 24th May 2017 7:23 AM Updated: 8:06 AM
The Black Duck restaurant will close its doors.
The Black Duck restaurant will close its doors. Paul Braven

IN A sudden, shock announcement, a popular Gladstone business will close its doors.

The Black Duck restaurant, located near the East Shores precinct announced the news this morning on Facebook.

The post read that due to the landlord of the building unable to meet work, health and safety requirements set by the council, the decision had to be made.

"It is with great sadness that the Black Duck has had to close suddenly…" the post read.

"The decision was taken out of our hands."

 

Black Duck facebook post
Black Duck facebook post

"As a business we will honour all obligations to our customers, employees and suppliers.

"It has been grand Gladstone, we hope to see you in the future with a new venture."

The Observer has contacted the Black Duck and the Gladstone Regional Council for further information.

The Black Duck only relaunched as a new restaurant at the end of April, 2016.

The Gladstone region said goodbye to Tables on Flinders and welcomed the upmarket, all-new-menu and look restaurant.

The owners revamped the restaurant with a new paint job, a new menu and new artwork.

WHAT YOU SAID:

Liz McGreevy Nooooo I was so looking forward to my birthday dinner here. Hope to see you open again soon!

Celina Solis Nooooooo, your breakfasts were my favourite!!

Alexandra Kuskopf Such an unfortunate situation you were put in guys.
Thank you for all your amazing food that you created here in Gladstone for so long, our family and friends thoroughly enjoyed eating at all of your restaurants over the years. Good luck to all your future endeavours.

Hayley Pinel Nooooo, Lance where am I gunna get my Toastie hit from now!!!??? Best wishes for a smooth transition guys x

Janelle Vondeling WTF- this is the last good restaurant in Gladstone!

Citra Nila Kandi Wakefield Whatttt????? Nooooo! This is our favourite ever restaurant. Im seriously sad! You guys have the best food, drink, dessert and service! Very classy yet family orianted too. I really hope your family will open the restaurant in that building or elsewhere soon.

Nadia Maree Noto Thats very sad to hear guys!! I hope to see something new pop up from you guys.

Brenton Rouvray Wow not good mate. All the best with what you choose to go next to next mate

Kerryanne Tawhai Goodness, if your business is non-compliant with council how does the boardwalk joint fair. All sorts of dodgy going on there.

Roscoe Impiccini Starting to tum into a Town full of Fast Food Outlets! How Sad.

Better phone service for Gladstone's regional towns

Telstra: "This technology is delivering big benefits to these rural and regional communities”

BlazeAid coming to the rescue at Bororen

CALL OF DUTY: BlazeAid volunteers clean fence debris off a property. They will conduct similar work at Bororen.

VOLUNTEERS to set up camp in Bororen to help farmers after TC Debbie

