BREAKING: Popular restaurant announces shock closure

The Black Duck restaurant will close its doors.

IN A sudden, shock announcement, a popular Gladstone business will close its doors.

The Black Duck restaurant, located near the East Shores precinct announced the news this morning on Facebook.

The post read that due to the landlord of the building unable to meet work, health and safety requirements set by the council, the decision had to be made.

"It is with great sadness that the Black Duck has had to close suddenly…" the post read.

"The decision was taken out of our hands."

"As a business we will honour all obligations to our customers, employees and suppliers.

"It has been grand Gladstone, we hope to see you in the future with a new venture."

The Observer has contacted the Black Duck and the Gladstone Regional Council for further information.

The Black Duck only relaunched as a new restaurant at the end of April, 2016.

The Gladstone region said goodbye to Tables on Flinders and welcomed the upmarket, all-new-menu and look restaurant.

The owners revamped the restaurant with a new paint job, a new menu and new artwork.

