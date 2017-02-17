BREAKING: 'Oh my god!' Goondoon business shock announcement

WHETHER you're coming back from a night of partying and need that extra cheesy-carb hit to get you home, or planned a date night with your other half, Mamma Mia La Pizza was definitely a Gladstone favourite.

Last night a post made to Facebook by the traditional and authentic pizza place's business owner Ketty Simonetto announced that the popular Goondoon St business would be closing its doors.

Mamma Mia La Pizza owner Ketty with a pizza recipe from her business.

The post read:

"With great sadness we inform you that Mamma Mia La Pizza will close the door here in Gladstone," she wrote.

"Thank you for all your support.

"We have done our best and we hope to meet you again soon in another place.

"Of course we can't make all people happy.

"All around the world there are many kinds of pizza. I'm sure you can find the best for you.

"Our last working day will be Saturday 25th of February 2017.

"All our customers that will come in the last few days to say goodbye, will be welcome.

"Now ... we can start to cry ..."

The post received a large amount of attention online, with commenter's shocked and saddened by the news.

Gladstone resident Margaret Winton said she was sorry to see the business go.

"Please keep me posted," she wrote.

I feel that by now we are friends and you know I love your pizzas, they are and always will be the best, good luck with whatever is your new adventure."

Decima Bramal was also shocked by the news.

"Oh no, your pizzas are amazing, (I am) sorry to hear that.

Gina Alexander said pizza from Mamma Mia La Pizza was the best she had ever eaten.

"We are so sad to see this," she wrote.

Shenaid Hall said she will have to make one last trip before the business closes its doors for good.

"Oh my god, no way!" she wrote.

Kellie Maree Lauren was disappointed about the closure, and wrote: "Nothing good ever lasts here any more."

The Observer has contacted the owners of the business, who have said they needed time before talking to the media.