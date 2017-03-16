BREAKING: Iconic Gladstone CBD pub up for sale

GOONDOON St's popular pub the Queens Hotel is up for sale.

CBRE Hotels has launched a public expression of interest campaign in a bid to sell the Gladstone pub.

CBRE Hotels Paul Fraser said it would be an "attractive investment opportunity" for one or a number of buyers.

Mr Fraser added the Queens would likely sell at "considerable discount" given Gladstone's current economy.

He said already "astute buyers" were looking into investing in regions like Gladstone because of the cheaper property options.

"We are already seeing astute buyers looking back into these markets as an opportunity to create strong a cash flow business over the short to medium term and wait for the economy to fire again," he said.

"As such, properties such as Queens will value at a considerable discount versus what they were some years ago providing absolute value for money."

TRIP BACK IN TIME: The Queens Hotel was built in the 1860s but in 1925 on October 30, it was destroyed by fire. Contributed

Mr Fraser highlighted the projects that could get Gladstone's economy firing - including Southern Oil's biofuel plant, the shale project and Casper Oil's investment in a brand new oil

The Queens Hotel, on the corner of Goondoon and Williams Sts, has 23 gaming machines, 27 motel style accommodate rooms, a bar and dining and function rooms.

The Gladstone pub is one of two hotels for sale by Towns and Country Pubs, with the other being Sarina's Tandara Hotel.

"The strong underlying intrinsic value in land property and gaming authorities presents a very compelling and surety in a market that has had more than its fair share of head winds," Mr Fraser said.

The expressions of interest campaign closes on April 12.