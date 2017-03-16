30°
News

BREAKING: Iconic Gladstone CBD pub up for sale

Tegan Annett
| 16th Mar 2017 10:19 AM Updated: 10:52 AM
Queens Hotel, Goondoon Street, Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Queens Hotel, Goondoon Street, Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOONDOON St's popular pub the Queens Hotel is up for sale.

CBRE Hotels has launched a public expression of interest campaign in a bid to sell the Gladstone pub.

CBRE Hotels Paul Fraser said it would be an "attractive investment opportunity" for one or a number of buyers.

Mr Fraser added the Queens would likely sell at "considerable discount" given Gladstone's current economy.

He said already "astute buyers" were looking into investing in regions like Gladstone because of the cheaper property options.

"We are already seeing astute buyers looking back into these markets as an opportunity to create strong a cash flow business over the short to medium term and wait for the economy to fire again," he said.

"As such, properties such as Queens will value at a considerable discount versus what they were some years ago providing absolute value for money."

TRIP BACK IN TIME: The Queens Hotel was built in the 1860s but in 1925 on October 30, it was destroyed by fire.
TRIP BACK IN TIME: The Queens Hotel was built in the 1860s but in 1925 on October 30, it was destroyed by fire. Contributed

Mr Fraser highlighted the projects that could get Gladstone's economy firing - including Southern Oil's biofuel plant, the shale project and Casper Oil's investment in a brand new oil

The Queens Hotel, on the corner of Goondoon and Williams Sts, has 23 gaming machines, 27 motel style accommodate rooms, a bar and dining and function rooms.

The Gladstone pub is one of two hotels for sale by Towns and Country Pubs, with the other being Sarina's Tandara Hotel.

"The strong underlying intrinsic value in land property and gaming authorities presents a very compelling and surety in a market that has had more than its fair share of head winds," Mr Fraser said.

The expressions of interest campaign closes on April 12.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  queens hotel

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

BREAKING: Iconic Gladstone CBD pub up for sale

BREAKING: Iconic Gladstone CBD pub up for sale

OWNERS of a popular CBD pub are banking on major Gladstone projects to lure buyers.

Gladstone's cheapest supermarkets for essentials revealed

Fill your trolley with the cheapest essentials to save money.

What supermarket is the cheapest?

Developer of huge new Kirkwood estate snubbed over gas

IN THE PIPELINE: A plan to build almost 500 homes near Little Creek is underway with a new estate called The Summit.

Developer struggles to find clean electricity source for estate.

Fishermen locked up for illegal Gladstone catch

Australian Border Force officers have remanded 29 Vietnamese fishing vessel crewmen in Gladstone, accused of fishing for sea cucumbers several hundred nautical miles off our region's shore.

Crewmen from illegal Vietnamese vessel face the music.

Local Partners

GPC worker's vital work to eradicate harmful pest

WHO knew eradicating the pesky fire ant could land a prestigious award in your lap?

Gladstone's best to worst funded schools revealed

ALL ABOUT ME: Chanel College Year 10 students Samantha Watson, Faith Schied, Kate Boyd and Laura Kane will attend 4Girls2 today.

A HUGE gap in the amount Gladstone schools are receiving.

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Steve Price called a sex symbol

RADIO shock-jock Steve Price is a ... sex symbol? Don’t blame us, it’s those good folk on Googlebox Australia who think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

Sharing the art of song writing

TALENTED: Allan Caswell is holding song writing workshops in Gladstone for people interested in writing their own songs.

Music lessons from Australia's finest

Country star Adam Brand will leave us on our feet

Leading Australian country music artist Adam Brand is coming to Gladstone in June.

'Cheeky bugger': he's played before Taylor Swift

The popular comedian describes his shows as blue cheese

COMEDY FESTIVAL: Australian comedian Andy Saunders leaves people laughing so much they look like they're squinting at the sun, and he's about to give us a taste.

'Holy f*** it's bad': the international comedian heading our way

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN!

Lot 101 Haddock Drive, Burua 4680

Residential Land This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living ... $140,000

This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living on acreage and yet still being close to Gladstone City. This gently sloping, ...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY...WON&#39;T LAST LONG!!!

68 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $235,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...

INDUSTRIAL OFFICE COMPLEX + ROOM FOR SHED

14 Garfield Street, Callemondah 4680

Commercial 14 Garfield Street is located just off Blain Drive in the Clinton ... $800,000/$70,000...

14 Garfield Street is located just off Blain Drive in the Clinton Industrial Estate, with the CBD and Gladstone Marina just minutes away. The property comprises...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

Dress Circle Address - High On The Hill!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

What A Great Place To Raise Your Family &amp; In Gladstone&#39;s Best Suburb..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $429,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

Modern Cottage Style Home

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This compact and well maintained home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac close to shops and schools. Situated on a 627m2 fully fenced block with good side access.

This Is The Ideal Home For A Young Builder Looking For The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...!

32-34 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

Productivity with Peace and Tranquillity

255 PIKES CROSSING ROAD, Benaraby 4680

Rural 5 3 3 Expressions of...

We challenge you to find better land in a better location with access to permanent water !!! 80 acres of supreme privacy and country quietness just 15 minutes from...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!