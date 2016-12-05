30°
BREAKING: 'Very poor': Pollution hits peak in Gladstone

Luke J Mortimer
| 5th Dec 2016 6:33 AM Updated: 8:23 AM
AAP

POLLUTION levels have sprung well above what the Government deems safe at the Targinie air monitoring station overnight.

The spike of PM2.5 ramped up at about 5pm yesterday, reaching a peak of about 60 micrograms per cubic meter (ug/m^3) at 3am where it plateaued for the two hours at more than double the Government specified level of 25 ug/m^3.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has been contacted for comment. 

>>'Very poor': Investigation launched into Gladstone pollution

 

SPIKE: Levels of PM10, a form of pollution, have exceeded what the Government deems safe overnight.
SPIKE: Levels of PM10, a form of pollution, have exceeded what the Government deems safe overnight.

It has now drifted to around 58 ug/m^3 where it's on a slow decline.

PM10 levels have also spikes this morning, also sitting well above Government specified standards of 50 ug/m^3.

They began an ascent at about 5pm, passing the Government threshold at 10pm before also hitting a peak of 60 ug/m^3 at about 3am where it remains.

SPIKE: Levels of PM10, a form of pollution, have exceeded what the Government deems safe overnight.
SPIKE: Levels of PM10, a form of pollution, have exceeded what the Government deems safe overnight.


The PM10 level is rated "poor" and PM2.5 level is rated "very poor" on the five-tier scale, which includes "very good", "good", "fair", "poor", and "very poor".

PM10 and PM2.5 is a classification for the density of the pollution, which is small enough to be inhaled by people.

CQ University Professor Aoife Power has previously told The Observer the Government specified guidelines are well below levels that could cause serious harm to people to allow a "margin of error".

She also said the Government placed emphasis on long-term performance, as regular exposure poses more of a threat to the health of resident rather than a one-off spike.

Targinie's air monitoring station has performed relatively well during 2016, with the monthly average remaining below the Government threshold.

SPIKE: It's a poor start to the month for the Targinie air monitoring station, which sits in among some of Gladstone major industrial sites.
SPIKE: It's a poor start to the month for the Targinie air monitoring station, which sits in among some of Gladstone major industrial sites.

But it kicks off a poor start to December, with the monthly average now sitting at 60 ug/m^3 for both PM10 and PM2.5 at Targinie.

More to come

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstoneindustry gladstone region pollution

BREAKING: 'Very poor': Pollution hits peak in Gladstone

BREAKING: 'Very poor': Pollution hits peak in Gladstone

POLLUTION levels have headed well above what is deemed safe in Gladstone overnight.

Local Partners

