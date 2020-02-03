Menu
BREAKING: Man hospitalised after car rollover

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 3:25 PM | Updated: 4:25 PM
UPDATE 4.25pm: 

A man has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Rd this afternoon.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene about 3.10pm and police arrived about 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the vehicle's single occupant, a man, sustained head injuries.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier 3.25pm: 

Emergency services have been called to a reported vehicle rollover near Mt Maria.

A police spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene about 3.10pm.

More to come.

