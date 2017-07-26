UPDATE: Police, CIB officers retrieve car, establish crime scene

Police and CIB officers are recovering a car from the water at Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp.

7.45pm: POLICE are still trying to remove the car from the water at Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp.

So far, they have been unsuccessful in retrieving the vehicle, which is why there is no more information on what this incident is related to.

"Once they have gotten the car out they'll be able to get a better idea of what's going on here ... whose car it is ... how it got there," she said.

7.15pm: A WITNESS was at the scene where at least four police cars and a police trailer lit up the side of the Gladstone-Benaraby Rd at the Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp tonight.

The scene off the main road was sectioned off by police, who were prohibiting onlookers from coming within 200m of their location in the boat ramp car park.

The witness said it was increasingly hard to see what was going on due to the lack of daylight, but that some things were clear: Police were surrounding the boat ramp and had what appeared to be a forensics trailer at the water's edge.

Police officers and CIB officers could be seen walking up and down the path leading to the boat ramp, shining their torches in either direction.

The Observer is still trying to get specifics on the incident from police.

Earlier today, a police media spokesman confirmed police divers were searching waterways in the Gladstone area identified as potential areas of interest in a missing person investigation.

It is unknown whether this investigation is related to the unfolding scene at the boat ramp.

6pm: THE Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp area is swarming with police officers this evening, with the entire scene sectioned off by police tape.

When contacted by The Observer, Gladstone police were unable to answer any questions regarding what was taking place at the scene.

A Queensland police media spokesman was able to shed some light on the unfolding event, saying "police are retrieving a car out of the water."

Updates to follow.