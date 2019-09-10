Breaking: Police respond to reports of stabbing

Emergency services are responding to reports of a stabbing incident on the fringe of Mackay's CBD, at James St.

INITIAL 6.10PM: TWO people have been stabbed and one person is believed to be on the run after an incident at James St, Mackay.

Two men have been taken from the scene in an ambulance.

The incident is believed to have taken place after a dispute that started in an apartment block on James St.

Reports suggest up to three people have suffered stab wounds at a James Street address.

Multiple police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Police were unable to confirm any further details.

More to come.