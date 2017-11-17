BREAKING: Police respond to crash just hours after 3-car pile-up

2.45pm | PARAMEDICS are currently assessing patients near Gin Creek after two vehicles crashed along Lowmead Rd.

Queensland Police and Fire and Emergency Services are also on scene, making the area safe and conduction traffic.

2.30pm | POLICE and Fire and Emergency Services are en route to a traffic crash at Colosseum near Gin Creek.

At 2.13pm, emergency services received reports of two-vehicle crash along Lowmead Rd.

Two hours earlier, Queensland Police and Ambulance Services responded to a different, multi-vehicle crash at Gladstone Central.

The incident along Glenlyon St severely damaged one of the cars involved, forcing it to be towed from the scene some time later.

At least two female patients were assessed at the scene and taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Updates to follow.