BREAKING: Police release CCTV footage 31 days after man vanishes

POLICE have released CCTV footage of 69-year-old Leslie Shulze shortly before he disappeared from Gladstone 31 days ago.

The last reported sighting of Mr Shulze was about 2am at the Yaralla Sports Club on June 19.

He was last seen wearing his glasses, a blue long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and black thongs.

Also missing is Mr Shulze's silver Toyota Camry with QLD registration 797DXO.

MISSING: Gladstone man Leslie Shulze, 69. 7 News Central Queensland

The CCTV vision released by police shows Mr Shulze's vehicle leaving the Gladstone area about 2.12am on June 19, however, it is unknown whether Mr Shulze was driving the vehicle at that time.

Both police and family hold concerns for the man's welfare.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot said "police hold grave concerns for his safety. I urge anyone who may be able to provide information to come forward."

Anyone who sees Mr Shulze or his vehicle is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.