BREAKING: Police raid West Gladstone home

POLICE officers, unmarked cop cars and a dog squad rolled out onto a West Gladstone street this afternoon.

Residents living on Hetherington St congregated outside their homes and looked on as a wave of officers poured out of their vehicles.

According to witnesses, the scene, which first started about 1.30pm, unravelled over about two hours, with the last crew leaving about 3.25pm.

A police officer wearing gloves was seen walking out of a residence holding a large brown paper bag.

Gladstone police officers were unable to expand on any information at the time.

Queensland Police have been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow.