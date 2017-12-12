Menu
BREAKING: Police raid West Gladstone home

For two hours, police raided a Hetherington St home today.
For two hours, police raided a Hetherington St home today. Matt Taylor
Sarah Steger
by

POLICE officers, unmarked cop cars and a dog squad rolled out onto a West Gladstone street this afternoon.

Residents living on Hetherington St congregated outside their homes and looked on as a wave of officers poured out of their vehicles.

According to witnesses, the scene, which first started about 1.30pm, unravelled over about two hours, with the last crew leaving about 3.25pm.

A police officer wearing gloves was seen walking out of a residence holding a large brown paper bag.

Gladstone police officers were unable to expand on any information at the time.

Queensland Police have been contacted for comment. 

Updates to follow.

