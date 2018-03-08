DAWSON HWY: Car in wrong lane speeding toward oncoming traffic

Police are in pursuit of a blue 2009 Mitsubishi Wagon driving on the wrong side of the Dawson Highway.

The vehicle is travelling outbound toward the Kin Kora area.

A member of the public informed police of the vehicle driving with two of its wheels on the road's median strip at 11.27am.

The call came from the West Gladstone area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver "may be suffering from a possible medical condition".

The vehicle is reportedly registered to a Tannum Sands resident.

Updates to follow.