DAWSON HWY: Car in wrong lane speeding toward oncoming traffic
POLICE are in pursuit of a blue 2009 Mitsubishi Wagon driving on the wrong side of the Dawson Highway.
The vehicle is travelling outbound toward the Kin Kora area.
A member of the public informed police of the vehicle driving with two of its wheels on the road's median strip at 11.27am.
The call came from the West Gladstone area.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver "may be suffering from a possible medical condition".
The vehicle is reportedly registered to a Tannum Sands resident.
Updates to follow.