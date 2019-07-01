Menu
Incident at Porters Plainland Hotel July 1, 2019
ALI KUCHEL
BREAKING: Police, paramedics on scene at Plainland incident

Dominic Elsome
by
1st Jul 2019 7:42 PM | Updated: 8:12 PM
PARAMEDICS and police are on scene at Porters Plainland Hotel, following an incident in the car park.

Police were called to the scene just before 6pm. 

A witness to the event said security and bar staff headed towards the scene behind the bottle shop and behind the decking area.

"I then saw the police and ambo workers at the scene when we left," the witness said.

Witnesses also reported seeing Pol-Air circulating in the area.

Both Police media and the hotel are yet to release a statement.

More information to come.

