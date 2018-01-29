UPDATE: Rosedale man charged in relation to 1993 murders

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994. On September 2 1994, Derek Van Der Poel (23 at the time) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police.

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994. On September 2 1994, Derek Van Der Poel (23 at the time) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police. Queensland Police Service

**FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION, GO TO THE UPDATED STORY HERE**

UPDATE 2.30PM:

THE Courier Mail has reported Russell Williams, 51, of Rosedale, was today charged with two counts of murder and drug production following an "exhaustive" investigation by Gladstone detectives and members of the Homicide Squad.

It is understood police will allege Williams murdered Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel because he believed they were stealing from him.

The men were last seen alive in May 1993. It is believed they were watching a marijuana crop in the Kroombit Tops National Park at the time.

Double homicide cold case: Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow speaks on the charging of a 51-year-old Rosedale man following the disappearance and suspected murder of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel in Gladstone in 1993.

Earlier 1pm:

INVESTIGATORS from Gladstone CIB and the Homicide Investigation Unit have today charged a 51-year-old Rosedale man following the disappearance and suspected murder of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel in Gladstone in 1993.

Operation Gaze was commenced in September 1994 by Gladstone Police after Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994.

On September 2, Derek Van Der Poel (23) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police. Both men were last been seen alive in Gladstone in May 1993.

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994. Queensland Police Service

The 51-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder and drug production.

He will appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court, tomorrow January 30 2018.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the operation had spanned many years.

"As part of the several public appeals, a number of strong leads were generated," Detective Inspector Shadlow said.

"Today's arrest is significant and a testament to the exhaustive efforts of investigators, however our investigation is not over yet.

On September 2 1994, Derek Van Der Poel (23 at the time) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police Queensland Police Service

"We are using this opportunity to further appeal to anyone with information to contact us.

"Most importantly, as a result of this arrest, we will be making other enquiries regarding the possible involvement of other people in these offences."

A $250,000 reward remains in place for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.

An appropriate indemnity from prosecution will also be recommended for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first provides such information.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.