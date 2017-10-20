27°
BREAKING: Police locate sunken fishing trawler

DISCOVERED: The Dianne has been located after it sunk off the Seventeen Seventy coast.
Andrew Thorpe
7.19PM: THE LOCATION of the sunken fishing trawler Dianne will remain under police guard overnight as divers wait until early tomorrow morning to begin a recovery operation.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the trawler was discovered late this afternoon off the Seventeen Seventy coast.

"There's not much that can be done at this stage, but divers will be ready to go down there (tomorrow) at the first available light," she said.

"They'll have to go down there and assess it before we can make any further statements."

Today's search involved twelve water vessels, a helicopter and a number of vehicles patrolling the shoreline.

The police spokeswoman said the families of the six missing men, who joined the search earlier today, had been informed of the discovery shortly after it occurred.

No further comment is expected from police tonight.

6.16PM: THE COMMERCIAL fishing boat Dianne, which overturned in Bustard Bay on Monday night, has been located by police search and rescue crews.

Queensland Police said the vessel was detected by sonar and is located about two to three nautical miles off Round Hill Headland.

A full recovery operation is set to begin tomorrow morning.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

