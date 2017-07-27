BREAKING: Police issue missing man alert, find submerged car

Queensland Police have issued a media alert relating to the missing Gladstone man after discovering a car submerged underwater at Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp.

QUEENSLAND Police have issued a media alert in regards to the 69-year-old missing man from Gladstone.

Last night police retrieved a car that was fully submerged underwater at the Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp off Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

At least four police cars and a police trailer were at the scene and worked for hours to remove the vehicle from the water.

Last night police worked to remove a car from the water after it was discovered at Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp. Sarah Steger

A police media spokesman confirmed last night that forensic testing will be carried out on the vehicle to determine where it is from.

The make and colour of the discovered car has not been released.

Police will be holding a press conference in regards to the events at 11am at Gladstone Police Station today.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow will be there to speak with media and answer questions relating to the found car and its possible connection to Leslie Shulze, who has been missing since June 19.

Mr Shulze's silver Toyota Camry was last seen on the same day, driving in the vicinity of Kirkwood Rd.