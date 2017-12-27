Police issue alert for man missing from 1770

MISSING: Roy McKee, 52, and a grey 2011 Landcruiser similar to the one he was last seen in.

MISSING: Roy McKee, 52, and a grey 2011 Landcruiser similar to the one he was last seen in. Contributed

POLICE have issued a public plea for help to find a Brisbane man reported missing after he planned to travel from Brisbane to 1770 yesterday.

Roy McKee, 52, was last seen travelling with a border collie dog in a grey 2011 Toyota Landcruiser four-wheel drive (number plate 428 RSH) at Rainbow Beach around 7pm on Boxing Day.

Queensland Police said officers and Mr McKee's family were concerned for his wellbeing because he has a medical condition and is no longer contactable.

MISSING: 52-year-old Brisbane man Roy McKee. Contributed

QPS described Mr McKee as caucasian and about 185cm tall, with a large build, grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr McKee or the vehicle he was travelling in is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.