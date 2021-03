Gladstone police are currently investigating a report of a potential abduction in the Gladstone region on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an informant contacted police about 4pm and detailed an incident involving a girl screaming as she got into a car.

The spokesman said police were investigating the legitimacy of the claim and investigations were ongoing, however, it “did not look too serious.”

More to come.