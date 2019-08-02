Menu
Police investigate the scene of an alleged stand-off in Gympie overnight.
Police in all night stand-off with crash fugitives

Frances Klein
2nd Aug 2019 8:17 AM
TWO men who locked themselves in a Louisa St house after crashing a car nearby were in an inescapable nine hour stand-off with police overnight, police said this morning.

The men, who surrendered just minutes ago, are now in custody after police negotiated with the pair overnight, Gympie police sergeant Scott Poole said.

The pair had allegedly driven a car that crashed in Louisa St just before 10pm last night, before they escaped and stormed a nearby house, he said.

The occupants fled the house, while the men locked themselves in - sparking an all-night stand-off with police that ended peacefully at 7.30am this morning, he said.

Emergency crews were called to standby at the address just before 10pm last night, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said.

"Our negotiators have been speaking with them over the course of the night," Sgt Poole said.

"They surrendered at 7.30am. They are currently assisting police with enquiries."

