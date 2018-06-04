BREAKING: Police reveal images of two wanted Rocky escapees

Police are looking for prisoners who have escaped from the Rocky Showgrounds today.

Police are looking for prisoners who have escaped from the Rocky Showgrounds today. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

UPDATE 2.10pm: DOG squad crews have reportedly caught a scent of the two prisoners who escaped from the Rocky Showgrounds today.

It is reported the scent was found 80m from the tennis courts on Huish Drv.

Dog Squad Search: Dog squads are searching for two prisoners who escaped from a working gang at the Rocky Showgrounds today.

Police are still scouring the area in South Rockhampton but have extended their search area to the northside of the riverbank.

The identity of the prisoners has been revealed as two men in custody for robbery-related offences.

Levi James Brown is serving seven years for aggravated armed robbery.

Levi James Brown is serving 7 years for aggravated unarmed robbery. Queensland Corrective Services

Jack Nelson Kepa is serving three years and four months for unlawful entry with intent break and enter.

Nelson Jack Kepa is serving 3 years, 4 months and 21 days for unlawful entry with intent/burglary break and enter. Queensland Corrective Services

UPDATE 1.50pm: THREE men have been spotted "running shirtless" across South Rockhampton after two escaped from the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Reports indicate a young boy reported three males to police who were seen shirtless, one only in his "undies", running across the tennis courts on Huish Drv towards the train bridge.

Police are currently in the area and have cordoned off a section near Rockhampton Sports Club.

The men were spotted minutes later reportedly running towards the Rockhampton riverbank.

It is reported they were "ducking and weaving" in grass to stay out of view.

More to come.

UPDATE 1.45pm: DETAILS have emerged about the prisoners who escaped from the Rockhampton Showgrounds earlier today.

A source revealed the prisoners were low-security inmates from the work camp at the Capricorn Correctional Centre.

The prisoners frequently visit western towns including Springsure and Blackall to work in the community and were at a supervised working gang at the showgrounds today in preparation for the upcoming annual show.

Police and dog squad crews are still scouring the search area in South Rockhampton. Crews are also extensively searching cars and nearby homes.

More details to come.

INITIAL STORY: DOG squad crews have been called to the Rockhampton Showgrounds after people are believed to have escaped from a supervised prison working gang.

Initial reports indicate Queensland Police Service crews and a dog squad have been called to Wandal Rd near the Rockhampton Showgrounds after a possible escape around 11.45am this morning.

It is believed crews are looking for a number of people in "grey shirts" around South Rockhampton including several homes and hotels.

CCTV footage is also being scoured.

It is believed low-security prisoners from the Capricorn Correctional Centre were helping set up the Rockhampton Showgrounds for the annual show this weekend when they escape.

More details to come.