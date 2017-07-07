26°
BREAKING: Police, dog squad chase young male on run through city

Sarah Steger
| 7th Jul 2017 6:40 AM

A YOUNG male has been arrested by police after he allegedly smashed a shop window at the NightOwl Centre early this morning.

Police were called to the Gloria Jeans NightOwl shop at about 4.55am, a Gladstone police spokesman said.

The juvenile offender fled the scene on foot before any officers arrived.

Police crews and a dog squad proceeded to chase the juvenile male on foot and through the dark.

The male was captured and arrested at about 5.50am this morning.

"We're unsure whether this was a break in or purely damage to property at this point," the spokesman said,

Security footage of the incident has been obtained and will soon be examined.

Updates to follow.

 

