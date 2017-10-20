Heron Island drowning victim's personal details confirmed

An aerial image of Heron Island where a snorkeling accident took place earlier today.

POLICE have confirmed the snorkeller who drowned off Heron Island was a 54-year-old Victorian man.

The man was believed to be snorkelling with his wife when he struggled against the current and was pulled out to sea.

An air search was launched after his wife realised he had disappeared before 9.45am yesterday.

By the time RACQ Capricorn Helicopter and Rescue Service arrived, the man was found and brought to shore where staff performed CPR.

"Prior to (RACQ's) arrival a male person was located, he was taken to the Heron Island beach front where CPR was commenced and unfortunately he was deceased by the time the paramedics arrived," Gladstone Water Police Sergeant Jeff Barnett said yesterday.

Residents have sent condolences to the man's family on The Observer's Facebook page.

"So sad, much love to family and friends," Jan Robb commented.

"Sad loss by misadventure," James Stewart wrote.

Meanwhile an air and sea search continues for the fourth day today for six fishing trawler crewmen lost at sea.

The men were on board fishing trawler Dianne when it flipped near Middle Island, off the Seventeen Seventy coast on Monday night.

Today divers and specialised sonar equipment will be used to help find the sunken vessel.

"The ocean has been cruel this week," Shaz Harry wrote on Facebook.