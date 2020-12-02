Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell. Hugh Suffell
News

BREAKING: Police confirm man’s death at shopping centre

Ali Kuchel
2nd Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.30PM: Police have confirmed a man in his 50s has died at the Gatton Square plaza this afternoon.

A police officer said police performed CPR on the man but were not successful.

They believe the man was "drug affected"

A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell. Hugh Suffell

EARLIER 2.12PM: Gatton police are on scene at the Gatton Square shopping plaza where a body has been found.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said emergency services received the call at 12.37pm today.

The spokesperson said a body had been located but it did not appear to be suspicious.

The spokesperson said the cause of death was unknown, and that police had called for an undertaker to take the body away.

More info to come …

editors picks gatton shopping centre
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man breaches DVO through dating website

        Premium Content Man breaches DVO through dating website

        Crime The 25-year-old man said he reconnected with the victim on the website Plenty of Fish.

        • 2nd Dec 2020 1:33 PM
        BREAKING: Rescue chopper sent to incident out to sea

        Premium Content BREAKING: Rescue chopper sent to incident out to sea

        Breaking The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter has been tasked to assist with a winch recovery off...

        Cyclist in hospital after coming off mountain bike

        Premium Content Cyclist in hospital after coming off mountain bike

        Breaking A patient has been taken to hospital following the incident in Gladstone earlier...

        Crews called to CBD crash

        Premium Content Crews called to CBD crash

        News Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.