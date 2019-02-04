Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.
Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.
News

BREAKING: Police concerned for man missing from Tuchekoi

Shelley Strachan
by
4th Feb 2019 5:35 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistant to help locate a 28-year-old man reported missing from Tuchekoi in the Gympie area.

Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to the length of time since he was last seen.

Michael is described as Caucasian in appearance, is approximately 187cm tall, of medium build with short blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Michael or has information about his location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900243610

breaking gympie missing police tuchekoi
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

    premium_icon 'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

    Crime GLADSTONE POLICE has arrested seven people after busting a drug operation in the Banana region, following a five-month investigation.

    House fire highlights Calliope's big heart

    premium_icon House fire highlights Calliope's big heart

    News 'We can't believe how amazing the people of Calliope have been.'

    This year's World Science Festival to be positively charged

    premium_icon This year's World Science Festival to be positively charged

    News The event will run over two days in Gladstone so clear your calendar

    'Great achievement': Rules Beach mobile coverage to improve

    premium_icon 'Great achievement': Rules Beach mobile coverage to improve

    News It is one of 125 sites expected to benefit from the upgrades.