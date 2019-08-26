Menu
ARREST: Queensland Police officers have arrested two men four days after a high speed chase through Rockhampton on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Police catch up with Rocky bridge crash pair

Meg Bolton
26th Aug 2019 4:31 PM
TWO men who drove at 180km/hr speeds to evade police in Rockhampton on Wednesday will face the consequences after being located this morning.

Police found the men aged 25 and 32 in Agnes Water at 2am after looking for them for more than four days.

The chase began when police spotted the men, who are were wanted on return to prison warrants, on the Fitzroy "Old" Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

As police drove up beside the offenders they swung into oncoming traffic and hit two vehicles travelling on the other side of the road.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the 2005 Ford Falcon ute was driven at speed down Lakes Creek Road to Emu Park.

WATCH: Dramatic body cam footage of bridge arrest attempt

The chase was called off by police after the vehicle reached speeds of 180km/hr.

With help from the public, the pair were located at an Agnes Water address, where police believe they were attempting to "keep a low profile”.

Police negotiated with the pair and they surrendered into police custody.

The 25-year-old man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police and driving unlicensed. The 32-year-old was also charged.

The pair are set to front Gladstone Magistrates Court.

