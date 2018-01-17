Menu
UPDATE: Police called to violent 'altercation' at Valley shops

Stock photo.
Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE | 

A QUEENSLAND Police spokesman has confirmed the victim of this afternoon's shopfront fist fight will not be lodging a formal assault complaint against his attacker.

"There will be no assault investigation ... but a public nuisance incident is still open," he said.

 

3.30pm |

POLICE officers have just arrived at the Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre where a violent altercation took place minutes earlier.

A shop employee who saw the incident told The Observer there were at least five teenagers having a very loud argument outside when one of them got punched.

She said the teens had been swearing and yelling but did not know about what.

Initial reports are the group have already left the area.

Police are currently making inquiries and speaking to witnesses.

A spokeswoman said the "fist fight" between a "group of males" had already been broken up but that more information was still being sought.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Topics:  breaking news fight gladstone police valley shopping centre

