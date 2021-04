Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at Clinton on Tuesday morning. Generic file photo.

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at Clinton, west of Gladstone.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am at the intersection of Whitbread Rd and Col Brown Ave.

A woman in her 40s was reportedly in shock but had no apparent injuries.

More to come.