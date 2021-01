Police have been called to an alleged assault near Coles at Kin Kora. (AAP Image/Paul Braven)

Gladstone police have been called to an alleged assault near Coles in Kin Kora.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police received the call at 1.29pm to the shopping centre.

She said a young boy had gone into the shop asking for help in what looked to be an assault.

She said investigations were ongoing.

It’s understood paramedics have also been called to the scene.

More to come.