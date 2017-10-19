26°
BREAKING: Police called to brawl at Kin Kora McDonalds

BRAWL: More than a dozen people were reportedly involved in a brawl at Kin Kora McDonalds tonight.
Andrew Thorpe
by

8.43PM: THE SITUATION at McDonalds Kin Kora appears to have de-escalated after police arrived at the scene.

About half a dozen officers are currently in attendance, with at least one police wagon and a regular car in tow.

A large number of teenagers are now talking to police.

One witness to the aftermath of the brawl said it seemed like "every kid in town" had been at McDonalds.

"I saw about a million of them leaving, kids on bikes and scooters," they said.

"There's still a good dozen hanging around now, but they're talking to the police.

"Everything looks very tame now."

 

8.20PM: POLICE are responding to reports of "a large number of people" fighting at McDonalds Kin Kora.

A police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were called to the scene at 8.05pm.

Unconfirmed reports state more than a dozen people are involved in the brawl and are attacking staff - however the involvement of staff is yet to be confirmed by The Observer.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Topics:  gladstone crime gladstone police mcdonalds

