A Gladstone man has been remanded in custody following the alleged discovery of a meth production lab.
BREAKING: Police bust Gladstone meth lab

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Nov 2020 3:28 PM
A 37-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody following the discovery of an alleged meth production lab at a Gladstone residence.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police attended the address at 8am today for an unrelated matter and a number of items were seized.

The man was charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing relevant substances or things and possessing anything used in commission of a crime.

The matter was mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court this afternoon where the man, accused of producing meth, did not apply for bail.

He was remanded in custody until the matter is next mentioned on January 29.

