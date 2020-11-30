BREAKING: Police bust Gladstone meth lab

A Gladstone man has been remanded in custody following the alleged discovery of a meth production lab.

A Gladstone man has been remanded in custody following the alleged discovery of a meth production lab.

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody following the discovery of an alleged meth production lab at a Gladstone residence.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police attended the address at 8am today for an unrelated matter and a number of items were seized.

The man was charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing relevant substances or things and possessing anything used in commission of a crime.

The matter was mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court this afternoon where the man, accused of producing meth, did not apply for bail.

He was remanded in custody until the matter is next mentioned on January 29.