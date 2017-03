POLICE have blocked off both ends of Mercedes St in Clinton.

It's understood they are watching a man believed to be armed inside a home.

Police block off Mercedes St: Police have set up multiple checkpoints along Gretel St.

It's also understood that police have set up at vantage point in surrounding street, and are looking into the home.

Police have set up multiple checkpoints long Gretel St, with at least four police cars.

More to come