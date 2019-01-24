Menu
BREAKING: Police appeal for help to find missing woman

Tegan Annett
by
24th Jan 2019 5:31 PM

QUEENSLAND Police Service is appealing for public help to find 42-year-old Kin Kora woman Tracey Clifton.

Ms Clifton was last seen at 10.45 am on January 21, driving her Toyota Corolla hatchback 40km west of Biloela.

The car, a blue 2016 model, has the Queensland registration 587WSD, was travelling east towards Biloela.

Ms Clifton last spoke to family on the evening of Sunday, January 20 from her Kin Kora home and was noticed missing on Monday morning.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her safety as she has not contacted anyone since January 20 and her behaviour is out of character.

Police is urging anyone who may have seen Ms Clifton or her vehicle to contact Policelink 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

