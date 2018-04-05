UPDATE: Person taken to hospital following 2-vehicle crash

Police and paramedics are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the duck ponds at South Gladstone.

6.55am | ONE person has been taken to Gladstone Hospital by QAS paramedics following a two-vehicle crash at South Gladstone.

It is understood the patient is being transported for observation.

#Update - One patient transported stable to Gladstone Hospital following a two-vehicle incident on Breslin Street and Glenlyon Road #SouthGladstone at 6.19am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 4, 2018

Fireys at the crash site near the duck ponds have made the area safe by mopping up any leaks and isolating the power of both car's batteries.

A tow truck is working at removing the vehicles from the scene.

6.30am | EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash near the duck ponds at South Gladstone.

At 6.17am, Queensland Police and Ambulance Service crews responded to reports of the incident at the corner of Breslin St and Glenlyon Rd.

Paramedics on scene of reported two-vehicle incident on Breslin Street and Glenlyon Road #South Gladstone, 6.19am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 4, 2018

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics on scene are attending to two patients, however, it is understood one of them is uninjured.

A tow truck in en route to the crash site and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are making the area safe.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.