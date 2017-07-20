BREAKING: Police and fireys rush to house fire

LATEST: THE scene of a house fire is currently being investigated by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland police.

A bathroom ceiling fan has been identified as the source of the fire.

10.50am: FIRE crews are still monitoring the ceiling of the house in Moura where a small fire started this morning.

QFES is also in the midst of testing the quality of the air in and surrounding the area, in relation to smoke inhalation risks.

There are no signs of flames.

10.40am: EVERYONE is safe and outside of the home where QFES and police are currently investigating a fire.

The exact source of the fire is still unconfirmed, however, police have reported a burnt ceiling and a boiling hot ceiling fan.

10.25am: FIRE and emergency crews are on their way to a home at Moura after reports of a house fire this morning.

QFES were notified of a structure fire on Davey St at 10.05am.

"We know there's a fire in the home ... we don't know how serious it is at this stage." a spokesman said.

Police on scene are reportedly trying to gain entry into the building.

The source of the fire is still unknown.

Updates to follow.