UPDATE: Car slams into tree at South Gladstone

UPDATE | THE Toyota Hilux which crashed into a tree at South Gladstone this morning has been towed.

The road is open in both directions.

BREAKING | POLICE, fireys and paramedics are making their way to South Gladstone after reports of a crash at Tooloa St.

A Queensland and Ambulance Services spokesman said they were called at 10.48am for a male patient involved in a crash into a tree.

The Observer reports one vehicle is currently being loaded onto a tow truck as police conduct traffic around the incident which occurred next to the automatic car wash on Toolooa St and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services work to make the area safe.

The driver of the Toyota Hilux which crashed into the tree is visibly upset, however, he suffered no injuries and refused to be assessed by paramedics who left the scene shortly after.

The lane going from Gladstone to Boyne Island is currently closed, with 5-10 minute delays expected.

Updates to follow.