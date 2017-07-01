'Grave concerns': Police desperately search for missing CQ man

UPDATE 11.20am:

GRAVE concerns are held for missing Gladstone man Leslie Shulze, who has not been seen or heard from in 12 days.

Capricornia District acting inspector Paul Elliott said Mr Shulze's disappearance was "out of character".

Police have renewed their appeal to the public for help in locating Leslie Shulze, a 69-year-old Gladstone man. Contributed

Insp Elliott said state-wide enquiries have been made about the 69-year-old's disappearance.

He described initial investigations as "ongoing and exhaustive", with a dedicated team working to locate Mr Shulze.

Insp Elliott pleaded for Gladstone residents to report any sightings of Mr Shulze or his silver Toyota Camry (pictured below), with the Queensland registration of 797DXO.

Mr Shulze lives on his own and has family in Gladstone.

"We are extremely concerned for his welfare and we're also worried that he has failed to meet regular commitments he attends to in the community," Insp Elliott said.

"Given it is a weekend and lots of people are taking part in recreational activities and visiting places they wouldn't normally visit, we're encouraging any member of the public who sees the vehicle or Mr Shulze to contact Policelink or Crimestoppers."

"That car could be anywhere … It could be in the Gladstone area or outside the region."

Mr Shulze was last seen in the early hours of June 19 at Yaralla Sports Club and was reported missing by family on June 20.

Desperate search for missing CQ man : Capricornia district acting inspector Paul Elliott is pleading for public help to find missing Gladstone man Leslie Shulze.

If you have information for police, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

