BREAKING: Plans to appeal Islamic development approval

There were lots of people at the council meeting where the proposed Islamic centre was approved.

AN APPEAL against the approval of the contentions Islamic centre in Toolooa is likely to be launched.

Kim Vuga, one of the people behind the Stop the Mosque Gladstone Facebook page, said they would be looking at appealing Gladstone Regional Council's decision.

"From what I'm aware of there is an appeal process that will need to be followed,” she said.

"We will be looking at that and no doubt take the steps to appeal council's decision.”

On Tuesday the council gave approval to the centre to operate in a "low impact industry zone”.

Councillors Chris Trevor and Glenn Churchill voted against the application, citing concerns over traffic and interaction with nearby industry.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the decision had to be treated as a planning issue.

Ms Vuga said there were a lot of people that were "angry and cranky”.

"Unfortunately what we have to work with is the planning issues alone,” she said.

"Unless we can actually have amendments made to the planning act itself, we will continue to see Islamic developments, mosques and Islamic schools continue to be built right across Australia.”

Ms Vuga said councillors could only deal with what they were given and work within the planning act.

"I guess that's the frustrating thing,” she said.

The founder of the Love Australia or Leave Party, said people that were concerned over Islamic developments were not causing division.

She claimed Australia was already divided.

At Tuesday's council meeting, the planning department revealed it had looked for other possible sites in Gladstone, Boyne/Tannum and Calliope for the Islamic centre.

They identified 12 places that were large enough, however, other issues made them unsuitable.

Currently the Islamic Society of Gladstone is hiring a house at 9 William St intermittently, and undertakes its prayer for festival at the Parish Hall on Herbert St through a hall hiring process, as an interim use, given they have no formal place of worship.

According to the council, to date, no complaints have been received by the council regarding these activities, nor have complaints been made about traffic or noise concerns.